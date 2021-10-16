Security forces, Maoists exchange fire in erstwhile Naxals’ hotbed

Close on the heels of three Maoists being killed in an encounter with security forces in Tulasi forest range in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, the security forces and outlawed left-wing extremists are locked in yet another gun battle, senior police officials said on Friday.

A fierce exchange of fire is currently continuing in the area as security forces engaged in combing operations were fired upon by the red rebels. The paramilitary personnel of State police exchanged fire in self-defence. Details of the gun battle are still awaited, they said.

A joint team of the special operation group and Malkangiri district voluntary force had earlier on 12 October had gunned down three Maoists including a woman cadre of the outlawed outfit.

The place, where the gun battle that took place three days back and is presently continuing, used to be the epicentre of left-wing extremism activities in the past.