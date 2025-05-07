Security beefed up in Delhi in wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’

The security arrangements have been beefed up in the national capital following ‘Operation Sindoor’ in various parts of the city with the deployment of staff at key establishments.

According to a senior police officer, Delhi was already on high alert, and patrolling in areas having high footfall, such as Connaught Place, Gole Market, Sarojini Market, and Janpath Market, was conducted by the cops.

The officer continued by saying that, “We have deployed more security personnel at key locations. Delhi Police is fully alert, and no one will be allowed to breach law and order. Teams are keeping strict vigil on vital locations and monitoring social media platforms.”

The officer further stated that additional security forces have been deployed at key locations, including New Delhi, Central Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, the cantonment area in Southwest Delhi, and the IGI Airport, with senior officers personally overseeing the security arrangements.

Additionally, the police team of the North West District carried out an intensive vehicle check while deployment has been enhanced across key areas in the city.

Similarly, anti-terror measures were ramped up in the North district as well, with security personnel conducting checks across key areas to deter threats and maintain heightened vigilance, reinforcing efforts to safeguard the community.

“We have already increased day and night patrolling in the city. We have deployed paramilitary forces, along with police personnel, at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Security has already been beefed up in the city. The DCPs are personally monitoring the arrangements in their districts. They are holding meetings with assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and station house officers (SHOs),” an official said.

Furthermore, the police officials have carried out intensive checks & patrols are underway at IGI Airport to ensure passenger safety. IGIA Police is committed to implementing foolproof security arrangements at IGI Airport for smooth & secure travel for all the passengers.

Moreover, a senior officer stated that “the security in Delhi has been heightened with special vigilance across the city. Strict surveillance is underway at the airport, bus terminals, and other public areas. Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure safety. Authorities are also closely monitoring social media to curb the spread of rumors or provocative content.”

He continued by saying that “the capital is already on high alert, and a coordinated ‘mock drill’ involving various agencies is scheduled for 4 PM on Wednesday. He assured that the Delhi Police is fully alert and taking all necessary steps to maintain law and order in the city.”