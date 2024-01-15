Season’s coldest days leave Kolkata shivering

Chilled to its bone, Kolkata shivered through its coldest day of the season at a frosty 12.6 degrees Celsius this Saturday, marking a significant plunge in temperatures across West Bengal over the weekend. Unfortunately, relief seems elusive as the cold spell persists. Wind speed in the city clocked in at 15 km per hour, accompanied by a dry 45% humidity level.

The harsh drop in temperatures has left the destitute and slum dwellers seeking warmth around makeshift bonfires scattered throughout the city. A meager respite for those without proper shelter as they huddle together in an attempt to stave off the biting cold.

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature in Kolkata is forecasted to linger around 11 degrees Celsius, while the mercury might ascend to a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius. The overall temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius for the day, with a gentle breeze of 3.7 km per hour. The wind direction is set at 313 degrees with occasional gusts reaching 4.18 km per hour.

As the sun graces the city at 06:18 AM, it is poised to bid adieu at 05:12 PM on Monday. According to the week-long weather forecast, Kolkata is bracing for a temperature drop to 12 degrees Celsius on Monday, followed by 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 17 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 19 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 20 degrees Celsius on Friday, and a consistent 19 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the bone-chilling temperatures, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Kolkata’s Ballygunge area presently stands at 143 for PM10, categorizing it as ‘Moderate’ as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India). An AQI reading between zero and 50 is deemed ‘good’, 50 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 100 and 200 ‘moderate’, 200 and 300 ‘poor’, 300 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 400 and 500 ‘severe’. The city is urged to brace itself for the ongoing cold snap and keep an eye on air quality concerns as winter maintains its icy grip on Kolkata.