Ladakh’s Leh district administration has ordered the closure of all schools after at least 56 students of the 3-Idiots Bollywood fame movie school (Rancho School) have tested Covid-19 positive.

Deputy Commissioner of Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse has ordered that in view of reporting of fresh Covid-19 cases in schools and in the interest of public health and safety all government and private schools, including residential hostels, in Leh shall remain closed for fifteen days with effect from 18 September to 2 October. Thereafter the situation will be reviewed again.

The DC has ordered the chief medical officer and the chief education officer to ensure that the students who are leaving for their homes from the residential schools are mandatorily screened for RT-PCR test and subsequently undergo home quarantine along with their family members for seven days irrespective of their results. Strict action shall be taken against those who defy the order, warned the DC.

Seventy-one persons were on Saturday tested Covid positive in Ladakh.

The Druk Padma Karpo School that is popularly identified as Rancho School after it shot into fame following the shooting of Amir Khan’s movie 3-Idiots is a popular institution in Ladakh. The students who tested positive have been isolated from other hostellers.

The number of positive cases was steadily rising in the Ladakh union territory (UT) with their number going up to 109 (106 in Leh and 3 in Kargil district).

The arrival of tourists has also increased in Leh where 2025 passengers were screened at the KBR airport yesterday. Among those arriving by road, 514 passengers were screened at Khaltse and 375 at Upshi check posts.