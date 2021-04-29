The Kejriwal government is making every effort to increase the number of beds in Delhi due to the increasing number of Covid-19 infections. After schools, colleges will now be converted into Covid care centres so that the availability of beds for patients can be increased.

With the efforts of the Kejriwal government, a 180-bedded Covid-19 centre will be started at Delhi University (DU). It will be launched in association with Delhi University and ISKCON. According to the information, the Covid Center is being prepared at the hostel of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College.

The centre will be operational by the end of this week. Out of 180, 125 will be oxygen beds. Three doctors and three nurses will be provided here by the Kejriwal government who will be there for the service of patients for 24 hours.

The conversion of educational institutions into Covid Center by the Kejriwal government began with the government school at Rouse Avenue. The school in Rouse Avenue has been converted into Covid hospital where 125 beds have been arranged, that is, 125 patients can be treated simultaneously. World-class medical facilities have also been made in the school. Such Covid hospitals will have all the facilities like normal hospitals. The 24-hour nursing staff and physicians will also be present to take care of the patients.

The number of beds is being increased rapidly by the Kejriwal government. Due to these efforts, the number of beds in Delhi has reached close to 27,00. According to statistics, there are 20926 beds in hospitals, 1683 of which are still vacant. Apart from this, Covid Care Centers have 5525 beds, and Covid Healthcare Centers have 204 beds.