SC extends interim bail to Satyendar Jain post spinal surgery

The Supreme Court on Monday extended by five weeks the interim bail given to former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain following his surgery relating to a spine injury on July 20.

A bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Bela M Trivedi extended the interim bail to Satyendar Jain by five weeks as senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi informed the bench about two surgeries that Jain had undergone on July 20.

Appearing for Satyendar Jain, senior advocate Singhvi had sought six weeks extension of interim bail.

The bench kept pending the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) application for an independent evaluation of Satyendar Jain’s ailment by All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi. The ED has all through raised doubts about the ailment of Satyendar Jain.

On May 26, 2023, the Supreme Court had granted six weeks interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds. On July 10, the court extended the interim bail by two weeks. Jain was given an extension of two weeks after the bench was informed that three hospitals – GB Pant, Apollo, and Max – have recommended surgery.

On May 26, 2023, despite stiff resistance from ED, the top court had granted interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds to Satyendar Jain. The ED had alleged that the medical papers being relied upon for interim bail issued by the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash and the G.B. Pant Hospitals could have been fudged.

The court had brushed aside the ED’s objections to the veracity of the medical papers produced by Satyendar Jain and its insistence that he be sent for independent examination by AIIMS or R.M.L. Hospital.

While permitting Satyendar Jain to take treatment from a private hospital of his choice, the bench had ordered to place before the court all the medical papers relating to his treatment during the period of interim bail on the next date of hearing.

Ordering the release of Satyendar Jain, the top court had said that during the period of bail he will not try to meet or influence the witnesses or leave the NCT Delhi without the permission of the court. It had further directed Jain not to meet or speak to the media on any issue.

Jain, being investigated by ED for alleged money laundering, has approached the top court challenging April 6 Delhi High Court order dismissing his bail plea. He is facing prosecution under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special PMLA court had on November 17, 2022, dismissed his bail plea.

Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, and charged under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by Enforcement Directorate and is presently in Judicial Custody.

The ED case is based on a CBI’s complaint alleging that Satyendar Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.