Dr Sanjay Satpathy, former Odisha Ranji trophy player ,passed away at Bhubaneswar on Monday night. He was 76.

He is survived by his wife Kalyani.

A doctor by profession, Satpathy worked at the Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela till his retirement. He had settle din Bhubaneswar and was associated with a few private hospitals here.

Dr Satpathy had played 23first class matches, including one each against West Indies and Sri Lanka. He was also a short story writer.