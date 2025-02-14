Sanitation workers backbone of Delhi: LG Saxena

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena said on Friday that sanitation workers are the backbone of Delhi, without them one cannot imagine a clean national capital.

Interacting with sanitation officials and swachhta sainiks of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as part of his ‘Samvaad’, he acknowledged their vital role in maintaining the city’s cleanliness and sanitation and stressed the critical role they play in the overall health of Delhi.

Addressing the sanitation workers, the LG said, “You are the backbone of Delhi, and without you, it’s difficult to imagine a clean Delhi. I commend your dedication, particularly during challenging times like the Covid-19 pandemic, Yamuna river floods, and the successful organization of the G-20 summit.”

Referring to the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly polls, Saxena said, “Today, we are meeting at a time when the people of Delhi have changed and elected a new government. Actually, this change, brought about by the public, will be visible only when Delhi becomes completely clean and green. Sanitation workers have made strong efforts to clean Delhi. However these efforts are falling short. We still have to work harder and make Delhi clean.”

Saxena said it is the responsibility of the MCD to keep Delhi clean. “MCD is doing good work in many areas, but many areas need special attention. Sanitation workers are like soldiers. A soldier never backs down from his duty. Special drives should be started from today itself in those areas which could not be paid attention earlier so that Delhi can be made garbage-free,” the LG said.

In his address, Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar said the sanitation workers of the MCD work hard and diligently to make Delhi clean.