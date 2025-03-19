Sachdeva welcomes ACB’s FIR against Jain in CCTV case, says more scams likely to be exposed

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has welcomed the registration of an FIR by the Anti Corruption Branch Delhi (ACB) against AAP leader and former Minister Satyendar Jain in the case regarding CCTV installation.

Sachdeva, commenting on the development, stated that this is just the beginning, and many more cases will come to light, which the then Arvind Kejriwal government had either allegedly suppressed, or deliberately delayed investigations into.

The Delhi BJP chief mentioned that during 2017-18, the then AAP government led by Kejriwal had awarded a Rs 571 crore contract to a private company, for CCTV installations.

He further claimed that due to project delays, the company was fined Rs 16 crore in 2019, but just days later, Jain allegedly accepted Rs 7 crore as a bribe to waive the imposed penalty on the firm.

Apart from reports from departmental sources, the former state unit chief of the saffron party Manoj Tiwari had also lodged a complaint about the matter, which was subsequently taken up by the ACB.

Sachdeva said that although the ACB had completed its investigation regarding the matter in 2023, an FIR was not being registered due to the AAP government’s alleged cover-up efforts.

He expressed that now that the FIR has finally been filed, it is expected that more scams related to CCTV installation are likely to be exposed.