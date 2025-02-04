Sachdeva urges poll panel to rely only on govt data for ASD lists

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has urged the Election Commission of India not to approve the ASD (Absent, Shifted, or Dead) lists submitted by political parties and instead rely solely on information provided by government-appointed Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Sachdeva alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal are attempting to manipulate the voting process by removing genuine voters, enabling bogus voting, and undermining democracy.

He further claimed that AAP has submitted voter lists in multiple assembly constituencies, asserting that certain individuals are either deceased or have changed addresses, leading to their names being recommended for deletion. In response, Sachdeva stated that his party would approach the poll panel regarding these concerns.

Citing an example from the Najafgarh assembly constituency, he said that an analysis of the list revealed that several voters marked for deletion by AAP belonged to the Brahmin, Purvanchal, and Vaishya communities.

Sachdeva asserted that AAP has sought the deletion of thousands of such voters, exposing what he termed a deliberate attempt to influence the elections.

He also presented five individuals whom he claimed were wrongly categorized as absent voters, despite residing in the constituency and having valid voter IDs at the same address.

He further alleged that this was an orchestrated effort to discourage BJP supporters by having their names listed as absent or deceased, preventing them from casting their votes.

Encouraging voters to turn out in full force, Sachdeva appealed to the public to exercise their voting rights 100 percent to safeguard democracy.

He also clarified misinformation regarding polling timings, asserting that voting would begin at 7 am on Wednesday, contrary to AAP’s alleged claim that it would start at 9 AM.

Emphasizing that only election officials are authorized to apply the ink mark, he reaffirmed BJP’s strong position in Delhi’s reserved seats, which he believes will contribute significantly to the party’s electoral success.

Expressing confidence, Sachdeva stated that the BJP is poised to receive overwhelming support from all sections of society in the upcoming elections.