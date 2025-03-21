Sachdeva takes exception to Atishi’s commission allegation, demands apology

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva strongly condemned the allegations made by AAP leader Atishi against saffron party’s minister that they are asking for commissions, issuing an ultimatum to her, apologize or prepare for a legal action.

Sachdeva stated that for the past ten years, the people of Delhi heard Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly claim that the Central government and officials were not allowing him to work, but now, people are astonished to hear the AAP leader say that their government built new schools, hospitals, and flyovers in Delhi with the help of officials.

He asked if the AAP government was honest, why are almost all former ministers of the state, including Kejriwal faced jail or are on bail on corruption charges.

The Delhi BJP chief further stated that the former CM and her political mentor Kejriwal must explain if their government had indeed curbed corruption, why the Delhi Jal Board was left in ruins.

He asked further as to why did Delhi suffer severe water-logging during the 2024 monsoon, and what was the reason for the condition of the city’s roads in so bad.

Sachdeva also questioned why no new hospital was built in Delhi during the past ten years, and sought the reason for not teaching science and commerce subjects in Delhi government schools.