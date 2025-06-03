Sachdeva slams Sisodia’s statement on slum dwellers, questions AAP leaders’ silence during party’s rule

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday said former minister Manish Sisodia’s statement regarding Madrasi camp left Delhiites stunned.

He said for nearly a year, the issue was under the notice of previous AAP government, but there was no rehabilitation plan made back then.

Sachdeva stated that due to the camp, which was located on the Barapullah drain, the cleaning work of the major drain had been halted for nearly a decade, causing waterlogging in the nearby areas, and also its surroundings.

The BJP leader further said that for nearly a year, the issue of relocating the Madrasi Camp was known to the then Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi Marlena-led governments, yet the AAP leaders remained silent and made no plans for rehabilitation, and were now shedding crocodile tears.

He emphasized that while the BJP remains committed to the declared policy of “Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makaan” (where there’s a slum, there should be a home), but AAP leaders must explain that if people, due to helplessness, had built unsafe jhuggis along or over drains a few years ago, should a sensitive government now provide them with safe and improved housing, or again construct homes over the drains.

Sachdeva further added that it is unfortunate whether it is AAP or Congress leaders, neither of them ever worked towards improving the lives of slum dwellers, and instead, they allegedly used them as vote banks, forcing them to live in inhuman conditions.