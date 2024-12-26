Sachdeva refutes CM allegations, claims AAP & Cong desperate on sensing defeat in Delhi polls

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday responded sharply over allegations made by Chief Minister Atishi on his party’s ‘colluding with the Congress’, and retorted that the city has suffered misfortune over the past 25 years with the governance of the grand old party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Sachdeva alleged that the two parties including AAP and Congress, ahead of the Delhi assembly polls are competing to attract a particular community’s votes, driven by desperation as they foresee their upcoming defeat.

He questioned as to where was the integrity of the AAP leaders when they walked together during the last general elections.

Sachdeva further said, “Today, both parties are accusing each other, but their opportunistic alliance during the parliamentary elections speaks volumes about their real motives.”

The Delhi BJP chief went on to ask AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi on behalf of the people that during the Lok Sabha polls, they were busy campaigning and taking pictures with the grand old party’s top leadership, did that not impact their self- respect ?

He emphasised that the BJP has been battling against the alleged corruption from both the Congress and AAP for the past 25 years.

Sachdeva alleged that Atishi is doing nothing, but reading out the script dictated by the Congress, and the grand old party, in turn, is playing into AAP’s hands.

He further claimed that voting for the Congress essentially means voting for the AAP, and voting for AAP is akin to supporting the grand old party.

The BJP leader claimed that this time, people of Delhi won’t fall to distractions by the Congress and AAP, and are ready for a change.