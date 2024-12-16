Sachdeva criticizes Kejriwal’s ‘Mahila Adalat’ for alleged hypocrisy and misplaced priorities

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has criticized AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for organizing the Mahila Adalat event on Monday, alleging that Kejriwal failed to demonstrate a genuine commitment to justice.

Sachdeva stated that Kejriwal should have taken action against his aide, Bibhav Kumar, who is allegedly involved in misconduct with Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Sachdeva accused the AAP chief of using the Mahila Adalat platform to make grand claims about respect for women, despite the event being marred by allegations against its attendees and their families, including Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The BJP leader further criticized Kejriwal for remaining silent on the Maliwal issue and accused him of disrespecting the memory of Nirbhaya by inviting Akhilesh Yadav to the event.

He questioned Kejriwal’s decision to host the program alongside Yadav, given that his father, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, had allegedly defended individuals accused of crimes against women.

“If Kejriwal had any moral integrity, he would have used the Mahila Adalat platform to demand an apology from Yadav on behalf of his father’s statements,” Sachdeva remarked.

He further claimed that Kejriwal was attempting to divert attention from Delhi’s pressing issues, adding that women voters, in particular, would not be misled by such tactics.

“The event could have been meaningful if Kejriwal had allowed Swati Maliwal to seek justice,” said Sachdeva. He concluded by asserting that the upcoming Delhi elections are decisive and that women have resolved to vote for the BJP this time.