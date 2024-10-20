Sachdeva calls on Atishi to go public with luxuries at her 6 Flag Staff Road residence

Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal of trying to keep the 6 Flag Staff Road residence away from public view, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, said the possible reason for this is that the inventory list of the bungalow has become a talk of the town.

The BJP leader said acting ethically; Atishi should have invited media representatives to inspect the bungalow before moving into it and publicly disclose all the items inside.

He said while the CM’s residence should be well-maintained with modern amenities, indulging in luxury at the expense of public funds is deplorable.

Sachdeva said at a time when owning a Rs 1-crore house remains a pipe dream for half the population, the inventory of Kejriwal stayed in a bungalow with sanitary fittings and decorative items running in crores, which are now missing.

According to the BJP leader, the inventory list revealed that expensive curtains and furniture added to the extravagance of the fully air-conditioned residence.

He alleged that electric appliances such as steam ovens, microwaves, coffee machines, and washing machines, which are beyond the imagination of a common man, had been installed in the bungalow by Kejriwal while claiming to represent the “common man”.