Rush to repair broken roads exposed 100 days of BJP’s governance: Delhi Congress chief

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the rush to fix the broken roads by the Public Works Department (PWD) exposed the first 100 days of BJP’s governance in the national capital.

He pointed out that the previous Kejriwal government had not repaired any of the roads for the past many years, leaving even some of the busiest roads in a terrible condition. Now that the BJP government is fixing the potholes it is unlikely to last long.

He said, “Administrative failures of the first 100 days of governance cannot be hidden by filling a few potholes on a single day as broken roads, overflowing drains, and dilapidated infrastructure clearly show that the government has only engaged in publicity stunts, not in undertaking the actual work with the seriousness that they deserve before the monsoon floods the roads.”

The BJP government is also following in the footsteps of the former Kejriwal government in making false promises, patchwork jobs, and neglect of the public, he alleged.

Yadav reiterated that Congress would continue to fight to protect the interest of the public and expose the superficial jobs of the BJP government in Delhi.