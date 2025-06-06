Retired teacher found charred in Burari; police suspect foul play

The charred body of a 62-year-old retired school teacher was discovered near Mukhmelpur village in Burari’s Alipur area, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The body was recovered under suspicious circumstances, prompting the police to register a case at Alipur Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Santosh Kumar, a resident of Nathupura, Burari, after his wife Urmila Rani filed a missing person’s complaint at Swaroop Nagar Police Station on Thursday. She reported that her husband had been missing since Sunday.

Advertisement

Forensic analysis and circumstantial evidence confirmed that the remains were those of Santosh Kumar.

Police said that Kumar had retired from government service as a school teacher and had recently been working as a property dealer in Swaroop Vihar. His sudden disappearance and the gruesome condition in which his body was found have raised serious concerns about the motive behind the crime.

“The case is under active investigation. We are examining all leads, including financial and personal angles,” said a senior police official on condition of anonymity.