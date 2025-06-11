Residents compensated for demolished houses with alternate accommodations: Delhi Minister Sirsa

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday that the residents whose residence were demolished in the anti-encroachment drive have been provided with houses at alternate locations.

He refuted AAP’s claims on Delhi government’s inaction on the issue, stating that the action was in compliance with the order of the high court to remove the houses that were built on roads but they have been provided with accommodation.

Advertisement

Lashing out at the AAP for allegedly spreading lies, Sirsa lamented that Atishi who herself has served as chief minister is infected with this lie-spreading tendency.

Advertisement

They (the AAP leaders) are telling lies only to mislead the people of Delhi who have removed them from power. “I want to ask them whether they have given a house to even a single slum dweller? Over 30,000 flats were built to be given to the people living in slums. But sadly the AAP leaders who paid no heed to such people are resorting to lies,” he alleged.

Notably, the AAP had criticized the Delhi government for its inaction to stop the demolition. Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi went on to castigate Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her inefficiency in protecting the houses of the poor.