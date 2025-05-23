Report of 20-day mega cleanliness drive in Delhi out

Report of the 20-day “Mega Cleanliness Drive” initiated under the direction of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was released on Friday with the zone-wise progress issued by the MCD.

The chief minister said during the campaign, MCD cleaned over 3,500 kilometers of roads (lengthwise) in total, with the highest amount of cleaning done in the Rohini Zone, followed by Najafgarh, Karol Bagh, and South Zone.

She mentioned that strict action was taken against encroachments and insanitary conditions, with a total of 11,131 challans issued during the drive, with West Zone recording the highest number of 2,994 challans.

Additionally, 5,932 illegal materials were seized, and 186.5 kilometers of roads were cleared of encroachments.

According to the CM, the ‘Swachh Delhi’ initiative undertaken by the Delhi government is receiving tremendous support from the citizens of the capital, and the latest figures released by the corporation shows that the cleanliness campaign is delivering good results on the ground.

She explained that under this campaign, extensive cleaning and management activities were conducted across all municipal zones including (Karol Bagh, City SP, West Zone, South, Civil Lines, Central Zone, Shahdara South, Shahdara North, Najafgarh, Narela, Rohini, and Keshav Puram).

Gupta stated that along with this, under the drive, large-scale cleaning of MCD drains was carried out across Delhi, which will significantly help in addressing the waterlogging issues during the monsoon season.

Notably, a total of 19,892.38 metric tons of silt was removed so far, which is a major achievement, CM pointed.

The CM also informed that by May 21, the I&FC department removed 13,72,276 metric tons of silt from 27 drains in Delhi and has been given clear instructions to complete the removal of the remaining silt by May 31, 2025.

She emphasized that the silt removed should be disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner to ensure both environmental protection and the city’s cleanliness.

This cleaning process will not only restore the drainage capacity of the drains but will also help reduce waterlogging during the monsoon, Gupta added.

To make the city safer, the government has identified 4,139 dark spots and rectified the same.

A total of 4,140 streetlights were repaired, and 285 new streetlights were installed to ensure proper lighting in areas where no system existed before, and this initiative is a crucial step in ensuring the safety of citizens, especially women, senior citizens and children.

Gupta attributed the success of the ‘‘Mega Cleanliness Drive’’ to the widespread cooperation and continuous participation of Delhi’s citizens with an average 33,809 sanitation workers and other related personnel participating actively in the campaign every day.

Additionally, 283 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) were engaged through interactive meetings aimed at empowering citizens’ participation in cleanliness. During these meetings, local issues, suggestions, and ways to improve the cleanliness system were discussed.

Furthermore, 37,628 illegal posters and 8,399 banners were removed from public walls, and poles.

In addition to this, several stray animals were transferred to various gaushalas such as the Manav Gaushala (Rewala Khanpur) and Dabur Harekrishna Gaushala (Surhera), while several stray dogs were vaccinated against rabies.

The NDMC also successfully conducted a mega sanitation drive across its jurisdiction, strategically divided into 14 circles for effective execution.