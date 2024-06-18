Ramvir Singh Bidhuri resigns from Delhi Assembly

After being elected to the Lok Sabha from South Delhi, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Tuesday resigned from his assembly membership.

Bidhuri has resigned from both the Legislative Assembly from the Badarpur constituency and the Leader of Opposition post. He submitted both resignation letters to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Bidhuri defeated Aam Aadmi Party’s Sahiram Pehalwan from the South Delhi parliamentary seat on June 4.

The notification for the new Lok Sabha was issued on 6 June. According to the rules, one must resign from either the assembly or the Lok Sabha seat within 14 days of this notification.

In accordance with this, Bidhuri submitted his resignation to the Delhi Assembly Speaker today. While submitting his resignation, Bidhuri thanked Goel for his cooperation.

Bidhuri also expressed gratitude towards his fellow legislators who maintained their support during his tenure.

On this occasion, BJP’s chief whip Ajay Mahawar, MLA Jitendra Mahajan, and MLA Abhay Verma were also present.