Rain brings respite to Delhiites from scorching heat

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. However, in the evening, moderate rain provided the residents with the much-needed relief from heat.

The weather department had issued an alert for rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

The rain was followed by strong winds with a maximum speed of 50 kmph. As per the weather department, Pitampura recorded the highest wind speed at 50 kmph at 5 pm, Palam 49 kmph, while Pragati Maidan recorded a speed of 37 kmph among other places.

The maximum temperature in the city stood at 40.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.7 degrees Celsius, the weather department stated.

According to the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 134 on Tuesday, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category, all thanks to rain and strong winds that have helped in reducing pollution.

The Meteorological Department added that the temperature in Delhi-NCR is expected to rise sharply from May 13 with an estimate of it reaching up to 42 degrees Celsius, which is significantly above normal.

From May 13 to 15, the sky will remain cloudy, but hot winds and humid weather may cause discomfort and during this period, the maximum temperature will range between 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.

With the rain bringing respite from the heat, Delhiites were seen enjoying the evening coming out in the open from their houses and descending on parks, especially at India Gate, to spend time with families.