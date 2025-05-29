Rain brings respite to Delhi from scorching heat; IMD issues orange alert

Parts of Delhi received rain accompanied with strong winds on Thursday evening as the weather department issued an orange alert for more showers and gusty winds to hit the city.

According to the weather office, the city was hit by gusty winds as Safdarjung recorded a maximum wind speed of 41 kmph while it reached 46 kmph at Palam.

Advertisement

Following the rain, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum of 29 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

The Weather Department had earlier asked the residents of Delhi-NCR to prepare for a spell of turbulent weather, forecasting gusty winds reaching up to 70 kmph, accompanied by thunderstorms and rainfall through the end of May.

The IMD had earlier issued a yellow alert for Thursday, May 29, and an orange alert for Friday, May 30, indicating varying intensities of adverse weather conditions.

This month has already set a new record for rainfall in Delhi. As of May 28, the city has received 186.4 mm of rain, surpassing the previous high of 165 mm recorded in May 2008. The average rainfall for May is typically around 30.7 mm, making this year’s precipitation exceptionally high.

Delhi has been hit by five significant storms this month including on Sunday last week that uprooted trees and water logging was experienced throughout the city.