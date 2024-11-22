Rai writes to Delhi chief secy, urges personal oversight of GRAP enforcement

Amid Delhi’s air pollution situation, Environment Minister Gopal Rai wrote to the Chief Secretary on Friday, urging personal oversight regarding the enforcement of the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Rai has requested the top official of the city to personally look into the coordinated execution of the pollution control measures under the Commission of Air Quality Management’s (GRAP), with all the concerned departments of the national capital to sustain air quality improvements.

In his letter to the CS, Rai mentioned, “As you are aware that the Air Quality Index in Delhi recently reached alarming levels, crossing 450(severe plus), posing severe health risks to the residents of Delhi. While the AQI has shown some improvement in the last few days, we must not allow our efforts to slow down or weaken. The situation continues to demand urgent and sustained action from all concerned departments.”

The minister has expressed to the CS that the effective implementation of the pollution control strategy and guidelines under the GRAP has to be ensured, while all the concerned departments must rigorously execute the outlined pollution mitigating measures.

Rai laid emphasis on restricting vehicular emissions, controlling construction dust, and curbing industrial pollution and all other actions, as directed during various meetings over Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan-2024.

He has conveyed to the CS that all the concerned departments must submit daily reports on their actions and progress in implementing GRAP guidelines.

Rai stressed that the data from the reports will be important for monitoring the effectiveness of measures and identifying areas requiring additional focus with regard to pollution control.

The Delhi Environment minister further mentioned that enforcement mechanisms being followed by various departments must be further intensified and strict penalties should be imposed on violators of pollution control norms, including unauthorized construction and demolition activities, open burning of waste, burning of crop residue and other activities adding on to air pollution.

According to Rai, all the departments of Delhi government must be directed to actively engage in spreading awareness among citizens through Resident Welfare Associations, Trade and Market Associations, Citizens Group and NGOs regarding their role in reducing pollution, such as limiting vehicle use, avoiding open burning of materials, and adopting eco-friendly practices.

The minister mentioned that collective efforts of all departments are crucial to safeguarding the health and well-being of Delhi’s citizens.