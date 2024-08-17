Rai seeks support of auto-drivers for Kejriwal, AAP to begin ‘Auto Samvad’

Aam Aadmi Party Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday announced to run ‘Auto Samvad’ campaign, during a state level conference of the ‘Auto Wing’ held at the party office here.

The campaign will begin from August 20, and will be conducted by a 14-member committee, the party said.

Rai said that the Transport Minister is also working to resolve the problems faced by the auto rickshaw drivers.

Addressing the auto drivers who had come from all over Delhi in the meeting of Auto Wing State Officers held at AAP office, Rai said, “I met CM Arvind Kejriwal by visiting Tihar Jail three days ago. He first asked me whether the officers have been harassing the auto drivers since I went to jail? When the Chief Minister was outside, he used to worry about the auto drivers of Delhi like a family. But today, despite being in jail, even today there is only one concern in his heart: whether the auto drivers are being harassed outside after I have come inside.”

Rai further told the auto drivers that transport minister Kailash Gahlot held a meeting with their representatives, and is working for whatever can be done from the side of the Delhi Government for their benefit and resolving various problems being faced by them.

Rai said that everyone knows the city’s situation, and added that it is not that the AAP government has been formed in Delhi for the first time, earlier BJP and Congress had their governments too, but it was only when the Kejriwal government came to power, the auto drivers started getting the respect, senior AAP leader claimed.

He further claimed that after AAP came to power people across Delhi started knowing that auto drivers also have some respect, they also have dignity, and added that otherwise, earlier anyone would say anything and go away.

“Despite adverse circumstances, Arvind Kejriwal has worked for the auto drivers of Delhi alone as much as all the other states of the country. To stop the work of our government, they made up a false story of corruption and put Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail,” he mentioned.

Rai expressed hope that the way AAP leader Manish Sisodia is out of jail, soon their party chief Kejriwal will also be released.

Rai, while giving the message of Kejriwal sent from jail to the auto drivers, alleged that BJP put the leaders of AAP in jail only to trouble the people of Delhi and despite the order of the Supreme Court, gave all the rights to the L-G.