Rahul Gandhi cancels Mustafabad rally due to ill health

A day after he skipped a public meeting at Shahzada Bagh here, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday cancelled a rally to be addressed by him at Mustafabad in the run-up to the crucial Delhi Assembly polls.

“Rahul Gandhi’s Mustafabad program has been cancelled due to his health issues. I am sure that soon his health will improve and he will be back among the people,” said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House skipped the rally at Shahzada Bagh, near Inderlok Metro Station on Wednesday due to health issues. Despite Gandhi’s absence, the rally proceeded with the presence of Yadav, senior party leaders, and candidates.

It is worth noting that Gandhi had addressed his maiden election rally in Delhi on January 13.

The Congress, aiming to reclaim power by unseating the AAP government, is contesting the elections independently and has fielded candidates in all 70 assembly constituencies.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, the AAP secured 62 seats, leaving BJP with 8, while Congress failed to win any seats. Similarly, in the 2015 elections, AAP bagged 67 seats, with BJP securing 3, and Congress drawing a blank.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.