Purvanchal community faces struggles due to Yamuna’s pollution and lack of Ghats: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said that Chhath Puja, beginning on Tuesday, has left the Purvanchal community distressed due to the polluted state of the Yamuna and the lack of proper ghats along the riverbank.

Sachdeva criticized the Delhi Chief Minister’s recent directive from November 4, which ordered officials to continue their work until the last moment, calling it “absurd.”

He remarked that this directive demonstrates the government’s lack of awareness, given that Chhath Puja commences on Tuesday.

The BJP leader further claimed that construction on over 800 out of the 1,060 designated ghats was delayed.

He emphasized that the CM’s last-minute statements have shown the Purvanchal community and Delhi residents the government’s negligence in ensuring adequate preparations for the festival.

Sachdeva also condemned AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj for allegedly attempting to politicize the Chhath Puja ghats, while the Yamuna river remains as polluted as it was ten days ago from Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj.

The Delhi BJP chief asserted that this situation has eroded public trust in the AAP government and hurt community sentiments.

He pointed out that out of the 1,060 temporary ghats, more than 800 still lack basic arrangements, including water supply and pit-digging.

According to Sachdeva, even during the Chief Minister’s inspection on Monday, many ghats were without electricity connections.