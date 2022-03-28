Punjab: Mann announces ration delivery at doorstep

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a scheme to deliver subsidised rations, under the public distribution system (PDS), at the doorsteps of the people across the state.

While making an announcement to this effect in a video message, Mann said the scheme is aimed at providing good quality ration wheat or atta (flour) and daal (pulses) to the people packed in clean gunny bags.

“You need not stand in long queues or miss your daily wage anymore for getting ration and now our officials would check your availability before delivering the ration at your doorsteps,” he said.

The CM said under this scheme an option would also be given to those beneficiaries who want to get ration supply from the nearby depots as per their convenience. He lamented that people still have to stand in long queues for fetch rations even after 75 years of independence whereas now in a digital era people can get anything delivered online within no time at their place.

“This people-friendly initiative would ensure the best quality ration at their doorsteps as earlier our mothers had to go even two kilometres for getting ration that too of substandard quality not fit for human consumption. Our government has made an endeavour to provide healthy and hygienic ration at your doorsteps.” He said the modalities for the implementation of this scheme would be rolled out shortly,” he said.

Mann said that this scheme was earlier introduced in Delhi by the Kejriwal government but somehow was stalled by the Centre as it intended to make people stand in long queues for rations.

Meanwhile, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister said once the Punjab government implements the policy of doorstep delivery of rations to people, citizens in other states, too, will start demanding it.

“Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ji has made a great announcement today that ration will be delivered to the very doorstep of people, and it will immensely benefit the poor,” he said.

“We have also been trying to implement it in Delhi, but the BJP government in the Centre has been trying to impede the implementation of this policy in Delhi,” he alleged.