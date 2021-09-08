Puducherry reports 125 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry registered 125 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday taking the overall case count to 1,24,436.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 5,156 samples were spread over Puducherry 80, Karaikal 23, Yanam 7 and Mahe 15.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said the active cases were 986 of whom 188 were in hospitals and the remaining 798 were in home isolation.

Sriramulu said that while 113 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries were 1,21,631.

There was no fresh fatality from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last twenty-four hours and fatalities remained 1,819.

The department has tested so far 16.82 lakh samples and found 14.28 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 2.42 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.75 per cent respectively.

Department of Health has vaccinated so far 38,173 health care workers and 23,005 front line workers.

The department has inoculated 5.82 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities.

In all, the department has vaccinated against pandemic 8.46 lakh people including those who received the second jab so far in the Union Territory, the Director said.