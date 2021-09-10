Follow Us:
Puducherry adds 111 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,24,629

As many as 5.84 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated so far in the union territory.

PTI | Puducherry | September 10, 2021 1:10 pm

The union territory of Puducherry added 111 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,24,629, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

The 111 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,847 samples and they were spread over Puducherry (71), Karaikal (30), Mahe (8) and Yanam (two), Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

He said there were no fresh fatalities during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday and the death toll remained at 1,820.

The department has so far tested 16.93 lakh samples and found 14.38 lakh out of them to be negative.

As many as 109 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, Sriramulu said, adding the overall recoveries stood at 1,21,814.

The number of active cases stood at 995 with 178 in hospitals and the remaining 817 in home isolation.

The Health Department Director said the test positivity rate was 1.90 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.74 per cent respectively.

The Department has so far inoculated 38,176 healthcare workers and 23,005 frontline workers against the pandemic.

As many as 5.84 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated so far in the union territory.

In all, 8.52 lakh people have been vaccinated against the virus and they included those who received a second dose, the Director said.

