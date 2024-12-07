Public recognize double standards when politicians exploit crimes for gains: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday stated that any criminal incident is a matter of concern and criticized AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly exploiting such events for political gains.

He asserted that the public easily recognizes the double standards of politicians who use such incidents as a diversion.

Sachdeva said that while the people of Delhi are demanding accountability from Kejriwal over his government’s alleged corruption, including controversies like the Sheesh Mahal expenses, the liquor scam, and several other issues, the AAP leader is attempting to deflect attention by politicizing unfortunate criminal incidents.

Advertisement

He cited a recent example during the legislative assembly session where Kejriwal condemned the police for a murder involving three members of a family. However, just two hours later, it was revealed that the murderer was the son of the deceased couple.

The BJP leader emphasized that while Kejriwal terms a school fight a criminal incident, he remains silent on crimes allegedly involving members of his own party, such as Naresh Balyan, Naresh Yadav, Prakash Jarwal, Sharad Chauhan, Amanatullah Khan, and Tahir Hussain.

Sachdeva further questioned why the AAP has not expelled members like Naresh Balyan, who has been arrested under MCOCA, and Naresh Yadav and Prakash Jarwal, who have already been convicted.

Highlighting the nature of most crimes in Delhi, Sachdeva remarked that they often involve family members or close individuals, which is an alarming trend requiring serious attention.