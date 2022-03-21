Prof Sikander Kumar files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Himachal

Prof Sikander Kumar, vice chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, on Monday filed nomination for Rajya Sabha from the state.

Kumar, a native of Hamirpur district, was accompanied by HP assembly speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, State Urban Development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Deputy Speaker Hans Raj and state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap among others.

Prof Sikander Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national chief, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Thakur for his nomination to Rajya Sabha and said he will give details about his future plans after the results.

It is worth mentioning here that the election for Rajya Sabha seat is being held as the term of current MP Anand Sharma will expire on 2 April.