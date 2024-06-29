Previous Cong govt didn’t have any plan for BTR in Assam: Pramod Boro

Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam, on Saturday in a veiled attack on the previous Congress government in the state, said the previous regime did not had any “plan or programme” for the region.

Boro, who is also the President of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), said things have changed since the BJP-led government came to power in the state.

Speaking at a programme organised by the North East Media Forum (NEMF), Delhi at the Press Club of India (PCI), the CEM spoke on a wide range of issues including challenges and his vision for the BTR, recently concluded Lok Sabha polls and over Manipur issue.

Advertisement

In an apparent reference to the previous Congress government in Assam, he said, “The previous regime did not have any plan or programme (for the BTR). Because of the instability (in BTR) for a long time there was no development.”

Stating that the situation has changed since after the BJP rode to power in the state, Boro said, “We are working together under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma. He has a good vision. We need to develop the region.”

Notably, UPPL is a part of the BJP-led coalition government in Assam.

Talking about his functioning in BTR, the CEM said, “Economic and livelihood is a big challenge in our region. Youths are going out. We are trying to skill them so that they can become entrepreneurs. I always try to reach out to the people.”

Boro said one of his main focuses is on education.

Referring to the law and order situation in the region, Boro said, “This is the first election (Lok Sabha) after 30 to 40 years, where there was no fear and bloodshed. This time for the first time, the democratic situation was there and people voted with their choice.”

In response to a question on the Manipur issue, the CEM said, “It is a very sensitive issue. We should avoid violence. I request every community to rethink. Still we have time for reconciliation.”