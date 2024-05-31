Prevailing heat wave conditions likely to abate during next 2-3 days: IMD

Prevailing heat wave conditions over northwest, central and east India is likely to abate gradually during the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Friday.

The Met Department said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Odisha, Jharkhand.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius was reported at Sri Ganganagar (West Rajasthan) over the country.

According to the IMD, heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, West Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Heat wave conditions have been prevailing over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan since 17th and over Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh since May 18.

Warm night conditions observed in isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

The MeT Department said heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in many parts over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and heat wave in many parts over Punjab today; heat wave in some parts on June 1 and in isolated pockets on June 2.

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Vidarbha on 31st May and isolated heat wave on 1st June.

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 31st May & 1st June; Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh on 31st May, 2024.

Warm night conditions in isolated pockets are very likely to prevail over Odisha on 31st May & 1st June; Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh on 31st May.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Konkan & Goa during 31st May-02nd June; Telangana, Rayalaseema on 31st May & 1st June; Odisha on 3rd & 4th June.

“Yesterday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 45-48 degrees Celsius in many parts of Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha; in the range of 42-45 degrees Celsius in many parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam; in isolated pockets over Gujarat, Telangana, Rayalaseema. These were above normal by 3-6 degrees Celsius over many parts of Northwest India and in isolated parts of Central & East India,” the IMD said.

The MeT Department in its forecast further said gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over Northwest & Central India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.