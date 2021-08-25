Preneet Kaur defends Capt, says CM did well; rebels should fall in line

Amid the rebellion against Captain Amarinder Singh, his wife and Member of Parliament from Patiala, Preneet Kaur on Wednesday said the Chief Minister has done well and the rebels should fall in line.

Speaking to reporters, Kaur said the CM showed great maturity and largeness of heart after a decision was taken by the Congress high command to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state party chief.

“Once the decision was taken (to appoint Sidhu), he (Amarinder) said he would abide by this decision. So they (rebels) should also fall in line. It’s not the time to rake up all these things,” the former Union minister of state for external affairs said.

When asked about the demand by a section of ministers and legislators for the CM’s removal, Kaur said, “That is not up to them, it is for the high command to decide. The CM has done his best. He has led the party to many victories. He has done whatever the high command asked. He fought against (Arun) Jaitley (in 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar) and won. He has done good work for Punjab in spite of the pandemic and monetary concerns. He has taken Punjab on the road to progress in every constituency.”

Refusing to put blame on anyone for the latest rebellion, Kaur said they (rebels) should understand this is an election year. Time has passed and we should look towards the future.

On the controversial statements by the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisors, Kaur said such advisors should have been hired from within the party and it’s for the party high command to take action against them.