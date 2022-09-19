Potential Tourist destinations being explored in Himachal: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Monday, said that as the established and well-known tourist places have almost reached their saturation, new initiatives are being taken to explore some unexplored tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh.

This is being done to promote adventure, religious, nature, weekend, rural and Tribal tourism, he said while delivering his inaugural address at the ‘National Conference of State Tourism Ministers’ being held at Dharamshala.

“Himachal Pradesh has a splendid scope of tourism. Now the government has started new initiatives to explore the unexplored tourist destinations. ‘Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein Yojana’ will go a long way to bring numerous tourist destinations on the tourist map of the state.” he said.

“Ecotourism in Janjehli, skiing in Chanshal valley, paragliding in Bir Billing area would attract nature and adventure lovers from across the world,” he said, adding that emphasis has also been given on promoting water sports activities in the reservoirs of hydro-electric projects in the state.

Expressing his gratitude to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that Atal Tunnel Rohtang, apart from the strategic point of view, has proved to be a major attraction for the tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh.

“The tunnel has also transformed tourism potential in the tribal valley of Lahaul and Pangi. The state government has initiated a massive religious tourism project ‘Shiv Dham’ in Mandi district of the state which will be completed soon,” said the Chief Minister.

Thakur said that though connectivity was a challenge in the way of tourism promotion especially in lesser-known tourist destinations, apart from expansion in link roads network, national highways were coming up.

As many as 3539 Home Stays have been registered in the state so far and domestic tariff for the consumption of electricity was being charged from the Home Stay owners, he added.

“Efforts are on to improve air connectivity in the state and the construction of a new airport in Mandi district is also in the pipeline,” said Thakur.