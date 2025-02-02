Postal ballot voting begins for Delhi Police, Home Guard personnel

The voting process for the Delhi Police and Home Guard personnel deputed in the security arrangements for smooth conduct of the elections began on Sunday through postal ballots, the Office of the Chief Electoral officer (CEO) said in a statement.

As per the data given by the CEO, a total of 16,984 Form-12 applications for postal ballots have been received from the Delhi Police and Home Guards.

To facilitate the postal ballot polling process, all 70 returning officers (RO) have set up their own facilitation centres within their premises. These centres are actively assisting eligible voters, ensuring that the entire process is smooth, accessible, and efficient for all personnel involved, it said in a press statement.

The postal ballot process for all police personnel, including home guards, will be available till February 4.

This facility aims to provide a convenient and secure method for the personnel to participate in the electoral process while fulfilling their official duties

The assembly elections in Delhi are being conducted in a single phase with the national capital voting on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8.