Police works out Lahori Gate armed robbery with facial recognition technology

With the help of facial recognition technology, the Delhi Police have solved an armed robbery and arrested two accused with the entire stolen amount of Rs 80 lakh in the Lahori Gate area of North Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

On Monday, a 49-year-old employee of a private firm was robbed of Rs 80 lakh by two bike-borne robbers at gunpoint while he was on his way to home after receiving the payment.

Sensing the gravity of the matter, the police initiated an investigation into the case and spotted a suspect captured by CCTV camera. His face was analysed using the Israeli Facial Recognition System. The system matched his face with the dossier of a previously arrested individual, Mohammad Ali, a resident of Daryaganj, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia.

Based on facial recognition, Ali was nabbed after laying a trap in Daryaganj. Following his confession, his associate, Samir, was also apprehended from the same area, the DCP added.

Banthia said the stolen amount was recovered from Samir’s house along with the weapon of offence.

In a similar incident, a burglar was held for stealing cash and jewellery from the Rana Pratap Bagh area of North West Delhi. The arrested 28-year-old robber, identified as Vijay, confessed to the crime stating that he is a drug addict and resorted to crime to earn easy money.