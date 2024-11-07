Police unearth adulterated ghee syndicate, arrest five men

With the arrest of five individuals involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of adulterated ‘desi ghee’, the Delhi Police unearthed a syndicate dealing in such products using the labels of many leading brands.

The factory in which such fake products were manufactured was busted in Haryana’s Jind district and the raw materials used in the production of ghee such as refined oil, packaging material, and unused packets of ghee were seized.

Acting on a tipoff about the presence of counterfeit ‘Amul ghee packets’ being sold in the national capital, the police conducted multiple raids in Delhi-NCR with the assistance of officials of the Amul company in identifying adulterated products.

The cops were also engaged in analysing the call details of some suspects during which a raid was conducted and three suspects were held from Delhi and two from Jind.

The police have seized raw materials and machines used in making the counterfeit products. Additionally, ghee packets of leading brands were also recovered.