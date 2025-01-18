Police issues prohibitory order for flying drones, UAVs on Republic day

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the National capital, Office of Commissioner of Delhi Police on Saturday issued a prohibitory order for flying of drones and unarmed aerial vehicles (UAV) from immediate effect for a period of 15 days.

“It has been reported that certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), micro-light aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft,” the official order from CP stated.

Advertisement

“Therefore, I, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by section 163 of the BNSS, do hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day Function-2025 and doing so shall be punishable under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023,” it read.

Advertisement

The order has been enforced with immediate effect for a period of 15 days.