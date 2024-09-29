Police constable dies after being hit & dragged by speeding car in Outer Delhi

A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable died after being hit and dragged up to 10 meters by a speeding car in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi area, Police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on early Sunday at 2:15 am when the cop, Sandeep, was going towards Railway road from Nangloi Police station on a motorcycle during his duty hours and dressed in civil clothes in the wake of the increasing theft cases in the area, the police said.

Upon noticing a speeding car, the cop overtook the four wheeler and told the driver not to do so, but suddenly the vehicle speeded up and hit his bike from behind and dragged him for about 10 meters before colliding it into another vehicle, it added.

Sandeep received head injuries in the accident and was immediately rushed to Sonia Hospital and later shifted to Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar. He was declared dead by the doctors, said police officials.

The cops said that a case under section 103 (murder) of BNS was registered and investigation is underway. Two people who are absconding in the incident along with the vehicle are being searched, it added.

CCTV footage of the accident had also surfaced in which the cop is seen taking a left turn in a gali and gesturing the car driver to slow down and eventually being hit by the vehicle.

The deceased constable, Sandeep is survived by his mother, wife and a 5-year old son. He got recruited in Delhi Police in the 2018 batch.