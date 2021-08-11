PM Modi speaks to Himachal Pradesh CM regarding Kinnaur landslide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Shri Jairam Thakur regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. The Prime Minister has also assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations.

A PMO tweet said;

“PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations.”

At least 40 people are feared buried after a major landslide was reported from the Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The landslide occurred on National Highway 5 near Cheel Jungle and the highway has been completely blocked.

The incident occurred around 12.00 pm on Wednesday around 168 km from Shimla. The bus was on its way to Shimla from Reckong Peo.

According to the reports pouring in from Kinnaur, the landslide hit the HRTC bus, that was travelling from Kinnaur to Haridwar, on the national highway near Chaura in Kinnaur district, burying the bus and other vehicles under the debris.

Rescue operations are underway and the bus driver has been rescued while many others are feared trapped. Some locals said they could hear a few people trapped in a car crying for help.

The rescue work is being hampered by the heavy rocks and scattered debris that is rolling down heavily from the heights.

This is the second major landslide in the Kinnaur district within 18 days. On 26 July, nine tourists were killed and three injured including a local passerby in Sangla valley when massive boulders rolled down the mountain.