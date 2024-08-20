People will always remember Rajiv Gandhi’s supreme sacrifice for country: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Tuesday paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary and said the people will always remember his supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the country.

The Congress chief of the Delhi unit paid floral tributes at the portrait of Gandhi at the party office here.

Remembering the former prime minister, Yadav said, ” People of India will always remember Rajiv Ji for his supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the country. Rajiv Ji’s public life was totally devoted to the service and welfare of the people.”

“Rajiv Ji was a leader with a great vision, and as Prime Minister, he took many daring and dynamic steps for the uplift of youth and women, as he firmly believed that without their active participation and whole-hearted support, the country cannot progress and develop,” he said.

Earlier this morning, Yadav also attended a prayer meeting at Veer Bhumi, Raj Ghat here.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers also showered floral tributes at the portrait of the former Prime Minister in the party office.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also organised a huge gathering for a programme “Hum Mein Hai Rajiv” on the occasion at the Talkatora Stadium here.

Speaking on the occasion, IYC president Srinivas BV said, “Former Prime Minister Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji was the son of India, with his strong determination, he increased the honour of Mother India. Rajiv ji will always remain alive in the development, progress, unity, integrity of this country and in our hearts.”

” Rajiv Gandhi ji was the architect of modern India, who worked towards making India strong and self-reliant, the country is still benefiting from his foresight. It is his foresight that has put India in the category of strong, modern nations,” he added.