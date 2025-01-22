People of Kalkaji want change, they are fed up with BJP and AAP: Congress’ candidate Alka Lamba

Congress candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency Alka Lamba expressed confidence in winning the Delhi Assembly elections and said that the people of Kalkaji want change as they are fed up with the BJP and AAP.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Lamba said, “Gradually my belief is getting stronger that the people of Kalkaji want change. The people of Kalkaji are fed up with BJP and AAP. I am getting full cooperation and support from the people. We are trying to connect with women and people through small meetings in every house.”

She is contesting against AAP’s Atishi and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri from the Kalkaji assembly constituency.

Earlier, Delhi Congress President and Congress candidate from Badli Assembly constituency Devendra Yadav also expressed confidence in his party’s victory in the assembly election saying that the people of Delhi are troubled by the rule of AAP and have made up their minds to form a strong Congress government in 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, “Today, the people of Delhi seem to be troubled by the rule of AAP, whether it is the problem of pension of the poor, ration card and dirty water… The big promises made by Arvind Kejriwal to the people of Delhi have been exposed… He has not opened any new school or Mohalla clinic… People have made up their mind that they will form a strong Congress government in 2025.”

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats respectively out of a total of 70 seats while the BJP got only three and eight seats.