Patients in govt hospitals battling to survive heat wave: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Friday alleged that the patients admitted in the government hospitals are battling for survival amid heat-wave conditions in Delhi as the government made no elaborate arrangements for the surging temperature.

He said the Rekha Gupta government’s claims of making elaborate arrangements to treat heat-wave patients in hospitals have fallen flat with the temperature hitting 45 degrees Celsius in the city. “Government hospitals are in a pitiable condition with patients forced to wait for hours to get an appointment without getting even basic facilities, which exposes another ‘achievement of the BJP government’,” he pointed out.

Advertisement

Yadav further claimed that most of the heat-wave victims are poor, who are forced to work in the afternoon to earn their livelihood, like rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, street vendors, fruit sellers on carts, construction workers, laborers, etc., and once they fall ill, they rush to government hospitals, which are in a sorry state.

Advertisement

“The triple-engine BJP government has only pushed the health sector from ICU to ventilator over the past 100 days,” he alleged.

Moreover, Yadav also claimed that the government-run hospitals are not only short of equipment and staff but also short of essential medicines and even lack proper seating arrangements for patients.