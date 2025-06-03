Path to global peace lies in unity, equality, brotherhood: Ravinder Indraj

Delhi’s SC/ST Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Tuesday that the message of unity, equality, and brotherhood shared by the great saint and social reformer, Sant Ravidas, remains a guiding principle for global peace and harmony even today.

He said the saint’s life symbolizes the creation of a just society through spirituality, devotion, and social cohesion. The vision of Begumpura presented by Sant Ravidas was of a society free from discrimination and socio-economic segregation — a model for any nation or society around the world.

The minister was participating in the international conference “Begumpura: A Road to World Peace and Harmony” organized by the Satguru Ravidas Research and Charitable Trust.

He emphasized that Ravidas awakened society through spiritual consciousness, while Babasaheb Ambedkar empowered the marginalized through constitutional means.

According to Indraj, the guiding force behind the present Central and Delhi governments’ “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” approach draws inspiration from these ideals.

He mentioned that Dr. Ambedkar provided the marginalized sections of society with the tools of education and dedication towards their goals. The right to equality, liberty, and social justice advocated by him have empowered the underprivileged to become self-reliant and contribute to nation-building, he added.

Former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, and Swami Gurdeep Giri Maharaj Ji were present on the occasion.