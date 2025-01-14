“Parvesh Verma responsible for violating MCC, both DM, SHO should be suspended”: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP candidate Parvesh Verma of violating the Model Code of Conduct and urged the Election Commission to suspend the District Magistrate and Delhi Police SHO to initiate an impartial investigation.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, “The Election Commission, Delhi Police, DM, and SHO are all too scared of BJP to speak out. After the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma himself tweeted about distributing spectacles. Evidence exists of money being distributed. Despite this, the SHO and DM claim they do not have any proof. If the Election Commission wants to conduct an investigation, they will not get it from this DM. An impartial investigation is necessary, or else the Model Code of Conduct will continue to be openly violated.”

“Parvesh Verma is responsible for violating the MCC. Both the DM and SHO should be suspended,” he said.

Further, slamming the BJP over the Chief Minister’s face, Sanjay Singh said that the AAP will hold an event at 4 PM today, which will expose the BJP’s true nature.

“When we learned through sources that Ramesh Bidhuri would be BJP’s CM face, in fighting broke out within the BJP, after which Bidhuri denied being the CM face. So, who is the groom? How can the BJP go to the elections without a groom for the wedding procession? It’s dangerous that the elections will take place, and the people of Delhi will have no idea who the BJP’s CM face is,” the AAP MP said.

On January 9, the Election Commission of India asked the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to inquire about the complaint of the Aam Aadmi Party against Parvesh Verma and take “immediate appropriate action” in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct.

AAP had complained against Verma, the BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency, for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct. AAP had also alleged additions and deletions in the electoral roll of the New Delhi Assembly Constituency.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.