Parvesh Verma credits PM Modi for his victory

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid reports of his victory from the high-profile the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Talking to reporters, Verma said, “I give credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s victory. I also thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of Modi ji and all the people of Delhi.”

Advertisement

He said the new government which will be formed in Delhi will bring the Prime Minister’s vision to the capital.

Advertisement

Earlier, Verma, who is pitted against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in the city.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Verma broke into celebrations by taking to the streets, amid reports that he had trounced Kejiwal from the New Delhi seat.

Notably, the New Delhi seat was retained by Kejriwal since 2013.