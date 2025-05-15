Parents move HC against expulsion of 32 private school students over fee

More than 100 parents moved Delhi High Court seeking protection of their wards amid the ongoing row over fee hike at DPS Dwarka and sought its takeover by the government and lieutenant governor in the capital.

The parents allege that the school has arbitrarily removed 32 students from its rolls without prior notice or reasonable justification, violating both the court’s order and the fundamental principles of natural justice.

Many of these students are currently in Class X, having already completed the pre-registration process for their board examinations while in Class IX. The timing of their expulsion, in the middle of an academic year, is particularly damaging, jeopardizing their education and emotional well-being.

The plea of the parents said that in the last few years, the school has pressured and used coercive methods to collect the unapproved fees from parents, who have insisted on not paying the unapproved fees.

The school has resorted to unhealthy, dirty, and inhumane practices by having bouncers in the school to ensure with an understanding that the bouncers can manage children better than teachers, the parents claimed.

“That such striking off the names of the students despite the fact that the parents are paying fees duly approved by DOE is in violation of the law,” the petition said.

