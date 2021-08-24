Paper leak: Haryana Assembly passes Bill proposing jail term up to 10 years

The Haryana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed the legislation for jail term up to 10 years for offences related to paper leak.

The Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021, tabled by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday, also has provision for attachment of property of the convicted persons for the recovery of fine.

In any person entrusted with the duty to conduct public exams, contravenes or attempts or abets to contravene any of the provisions of the Act, he or she will be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to seven years and with fine which will not be less than Rs One lakh and more than Rs Three lakh.

Allaying the apprehensions of the Opposition during the concluding day of the monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly, the CM said loopholes in the system can be removed through the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021.

“This Bill will apply to those who encourage cheating during examinations. This law will not affect the autonomy of the university. This law would work to check cheating during the examination for any recruitment in the university. At the same time, those guilty of encouraging the use of unfair means at any stage from the time of setting the paper to the examination will be under the purview of this law,” Khattar said.

He said Mission Merit and Mission Transparency will continue in the recruitment process adopted by the state government to provide government jobs. Terming the recent constable recruitment paper leak as an unfortunate incident, Khattar said the state government has come very close to nab the accused in this case. So far more than 25 people have been arrested, the CM said while replying to a Calling Attention Motion.

While disclosing the connection of the constable recruitment paper leak case to Jammu, the CM said Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Jammu, has been arrested in this case. He is a technical manager in a company. Rakesh Kumar had leaked the paper a week before the examination date. Rakesh Kumar gave this paper to data entry operator Jitender Kumar, added Khattar. On the demand of the opposition to hand over the matter to the CBI, the CM said state police is capable of investigation and is doing a good job. If the state police fails to reach the roots of the matter, then the investigation can be done by any higher agency.