Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday visited the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mongolpuri to inquire and review the COVID-19 and oxygen supply at the hospital.

Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital has recently installed an oxygen plant imported from France, which will help refill at least 80-100 big cylinders daily. This plant will ensure a sustained supply of oxygen for all 118 oxygenated and ICU beds reserved for the Covid-19 ward.

At present, the hospital has 300 beds on its premises.

“The oxygen plant imported from France and installed at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital will ensure unabated supply of oxygen for patients. We are hoping and waiting for the oxygen supply to increase in Delhi,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain also visited two COVID Care Centres in the day.

“To augment the number of ICU and oxygen beds in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had decided to convert Ramlila Ground into a COVID Care Centre. Health Minister Satyendra Jain and I visited the Ramlila Ground to take stock of the 500 ICU beds that are being set up there. I’m happy to note that this work is in full swing and we hope it will be ready for citizens within the next week,” the minister informed.